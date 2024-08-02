“Sepa: Our Lord of Miracles” & “Sing Sing”

“Sepa, Our Lord of Miracles”

In 1986, Walter Saxer, a frequent producer of Werner Herzog's films, released a documentary about an experimental open-air prison colony in the remote Peruvian jungle called Sepa. After the film's release to acclaim and great reviews, Saxer returned to producing and never directed another documentary. This film was then shelved for the next 30 years—until now. A small indie film label called Dekalog found and restored the film, and they’re now releasing it for a new audience to see.

"Sepa, Our Lord of Miracles" is a beautiful and surprising film. It opens with brutal images of overcrowded prisons in Peruvian cities—a shocking start. However, once we get to Sepa, we see a completely different kind of prison: cookouts, singing and dancing, people walking around freely and socializing, men trimming each other’s beards, people bringing their spouses to live with them, and an area where they grow their own food. The possibly corrupt warden lives among the incarcerated and wears a warm smile as he listens and talks with people, even when criticized.

It's not all perfect, though. Mail, especially release papers, takes months or even years to arrive. Many people are there without having been convicted or despite being exonerated, and the remote location makes communication with family impossible for many, leading to feelings of isolation.

The film is beautifully shot, with a very Herzogian feel, making you wonder if Saxer influenced Herzog's style or vice versa. The music is amazing, and the film brims with care and humanity. I’m so happy I got the opportunity to see this film and hope others take the chance to see it too.

”Sepa: Our Lord of Miracles” is coming soon to Blu-ray from Vinegar Syndrome and Dekanalog.

“Sing Sing”

"Sing Sing," the latest film from A24 starring Oscar-nominated Colman Domingo, wasn’t on my radar until an early screening last week. Now, it’s quickly become one of my favorite films of the year, leaving a lingering impression.

The film follows a group of incarcerated individuals participating in a program that stages theatre productions within the walls of Sing Sing prison. This film feels deeply important and incredibly human. The production itself deserves its own spotlight: the cast comprises formerly incarcerated men who were part of the organization on which the film is based. This program not only puts on plays but also gives participants a sense of purpose, helping them reconnect with their humanity in a dehumanizing environment. Additionally, the film was made with everyone, from the director to the first-time actors to the Oscar-nominated star, receiving equal equity in the project.

"Sing Sing" is brimming with emotion, and I felt deeply connected to everyone in the film. Their struggles felt real, the script was honest and restrained, and the performances were powerful and grounded. Colman Domingo truly shines, and if he isn’t up for an Oscar nomination this year, there’s no justice in that world. Also, I feel the need to mention the cinematography. The movie was shot on gorgeous film stock that exudes warmth, creating a dreamlike yet natural atmosphere. The camera roams through the rooms with a fluidity reminiscent of Cassavetes at his best, with subtle nods to "Opening Night."

I was fully wrapped up in this film, reminded that even if cinema can’t save the world, participation in creating art can be transformative. I love this film and think it’s a must-watch and fortunately, today August 2nd at 6pm, Film Streams is hosting an exclusive early viewing of “Sing Sing” with Anastasis Theatre Company and RISE.

More information is available at Film Streams.