KIOS at the Movies

“Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger” with Elijah Hoefer & “Cuckoo”

By Joshua LaBure
Published August 9, 2024 at 8:39 AM CDT

Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure discusses the new documentary “Made in England: The Films of Powell & Pressburger” with Programming Manager at Film Streams, Elijah Hoefer.

“Made in England: The Films of Powell & Pressburger“ is now playing in theatres, along with repertory screenings of “Black Narcissus” and “Peeping Tom.”

Joshua also shares his initial thoughts on the newly released film “Cuckoo”, now playing in theaters.

“Cuckoo” is playing at the Alamo Drafthouse & Film Streams.

Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
See stories by Joshua LaBure
