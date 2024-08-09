“Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger” with Elijah Hoefer & “Cuckoo”

Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure discusses the new documentary “Made in England: The Films of Powell & Pressburger” with Programming Manager at Film Streams, Elijah Hoefer.

“Made in England: The Films of Powell & Pressburger“ is now playing in theatres, along with repertory screenings of “Black Narcissus” and “Peeping Tom.”

Joshua also shares his initial thoughts on the newly released film “Cuckoo”, now playing in theaters.

“Cuckoo” is playing at the Alamo Drafthouse & Film Streams.

