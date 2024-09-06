Tom Knoblauch discusses Mexican Noir with Daniela Michel & Alexander Payne

Today on KIOS at the Movies, guest host Tom Knoblauch of The Entertainment discusses the upcoming Reel Talk & Mexican noir series at Film Streams with special guests Daniela Michel and Alexander Payne.

Spend the evening at the Dundee Theater as we screen the 1954 classic La Otra (The Other One), courtesy of Filmoteca UNAM, followed by a discussion with Daniela Michel and host Alexander Payne exploring the film's significance in the cinematic canon.

Charla de Cine Profesional con Daniela Michel y Alexander Payne

6 de septiembre, 7pm en el Teatro Dundee

Únase a nosotros para la Charla de Cine Profesional, que incluye una proyección especial de La Otra, seguida de una discusión posterior a la proyección con la Directora Fundadora del Festival Internacional de Cine de Morelia, Daniela Michel, y el anfitrión Alexander Payne, mientras exploran su significado en el canon cinematográfico. Aprende más aquí.

About Daniela Michel

Daniela Michel is the Founding Director of the Morelia International Film Festival, an annual event launched in 2003 to support and promote a new generation of Mexican filmmakers. She has curated major retrospectives of Mexican classic cinema in and outside Mexico. Michel has also served on the jury for many prestigious festivals, including the Cannes Film Festival, the Berlin International Film Festival, the Venice Film Festival, the Sundance Film Festival, and more.

About Alexander Payne

One of contemporary cinema's most talented and visionary filmmakers, Omaha's own Alexander Payne is the director of 11 feature-length films, including the 2023 film nominated for five Academy Awards®, The Holdovers. He is a two-time Oscar® winner for Best Director, and a two-time nominee for the Cannes Film Festival's prestigious Palme d'Or.

Film Info

Gavaldón collaborated with his favorite screenwriter, José Revueltas, to create this distinctly Mexican variant on the time-honored Evil Twin plot: this time, it’s the great Dolores del Rio, returning to Mexico from her Hollywood period, who plays the central dual role, as a meek, bespectacled manicurist and her mercenary, man-eating sister. But in this case, envy proves to be a greater sin than avarice.

Courtesy of Filmoteca UNAM

