“The Old Oak” & “Tokyo Uber Blues”

“The Old Oak”

Ken Loach, renowned for films like "Kes" and 'I, Daniel Blake," continues his tradition of spotlighting working-class struggles in England with his latest work, "The Old Oak."

The narrative follows TJ, the owner of a dilapidated bar in a working-class neighborhood, as he befriends Yara, a Syrian refugee photographer facing xenophobia. TJ, scarred by the failed coal miner strikes led by his father, rediscovers the essence of community and the significance of solidarity amidst political turmoil and rising extremism.

As typical of Loach's films, "The Old Oak" appears simple on the surface but delves deep into the intricacies of irrational political behavior and the exploitation of poor folks and refugees by corporations. The movie is focused on how governments, developers and corporations manipulate racial, class, and religious divides to maintain power, urging for unity and collective action.

In a poignant moment, TJ articulates the necessity for workers to recognize their strength in numbers and stand united inspiring Yara to pull TJ in to take action, advocating for a community based on mutual support regardless of backgrounds. "The Old Oak" serves as a reminder of the power individuals hold when they come together against systemic injustices.

This movie moved me to tears. While some debate its realism, I believe in the power of a utopian vision, especially in times of great adversity. In a world filled with pain, on going war, poverty, and overwhelming inequality, embracing a utopian vision, built on collective action, offers a glimmer of hope. I encourage you to experience "The Old Oak.’

“The Old Oak” is now streaming on Kanopy.

“Tokyo Uber Blues”

Just when we thought I was done with COVID documentaries, along comes Tokyo Uber Blues, an unexpected gem that tells the personal story of a filmmaker who moves from a small town outside Tokyo to the city, taking up Uber bicycle deliveries after losing his job.

Tokyo Uber Blues caught me off guard and left a lasting impression. Shot almost entirely from the filmmaker’s bicycle, the film is presented in first-person through an iPhone and GoPro. While this approach could have easily resulted in a glorified YouTube vlog, the film stands out due to director Taku Aoyagi’s raw vulnerability and its incredible editing. It offers an unflinching look at the grueling reality of delivery work—how hard drivers toil, how little they earn, and how impossible it is to save money despite the relentless hours they put in just to get by.

The film feels like a working-class diary, revealing the lives of modern-day laborers, many of whom are classified as “independent contractors,” keeping the world fed while struggling to survive. What’s even more sobering is how this kind of precarious work is on the rise, while stable jobs grow scarcer and the number of billionaires continues to swell.

If it isn’t already clear, I absolutely loved this movie. It feels like a natural evolution of the YouTube generation, creating deeper, more meaningful work that embodies the essence of cinematic documentary. Much of Tokyo Uber Blues draws inspiration from the work and quotes of Ken Loach, a filmmaker renowned for his beautiful portrayals of working-class life. In fact, one of my other favorite films this year is Loach’s The Old Oak. I fully expect Tokyo Uber Blues to rank among my top 10 films of the year.