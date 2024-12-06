"American Coup" & "The Holiday Club"

American Coup: Wilmington 1898

American Coup: Wilmington 1898 shines a much-needed light on one of the most underreported chapters in American history: the only successful government overthrow on U.S. soil. In 1898, North Carolina's largest city became the site of a violent coup that dismantled a democratically elected, multiracial government. Stoking racist fears during Reconstruction, a group of white supremicists orchestrated the deadly coup to end the unprecedented government collaboration across racial lines.

The violent overthrow set back years of progress made since the abolition of slavery, and signaled the beginning of a harsh, enduring regression toward segregation that would dominate the United States for years to come.

This is a sprawling, impassioned film, one that I believe is essential viewing—especially in today's political climate. American Coup draws on a vast archive of historical materials and weaves them together with interviews from historians, as well as descendants of the families directly impacted by the violence, to uncover the truth behind these disturbing events.

The film left me deeply affected—bewildered, angered, and yet, disturbingly unsurprised by the absence of this story from my education.

I’m incredibly thankful that this film exists, and that it’s now available for all to see.

American Coup: Wilmington 1898 is now available for streaming on PBS and PBS.org.

The Holiday Club

I grew up in the late ’80s and early ’90s with a mom who adored Julia Roberts films. I, too, fell for Pretty Woman and My Best Friend’s Wedding. From there, I discovered classics like When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle. As a teenager, a punk rock bandmate introduced me to Serendipity—a film I’ve revisited dozens of times over the years. All this to say: I’m a huge fan of romantic comedies, a genre that, in recent decades, has largely fallen out of favor with big studios more interested in exploiting the next big IP than nurturing the charm of original storytelling. Enter Alexandra Swarens’ new film, The Holiday Club.

In this indie rom-com, two women meet during a pastry delivery on Valentine’s Day, sparking a friendship laced with underlying tension. The film wears its influences—most notably When Harry Met Sally, which is directly referenced—on its sleeve. However, its queer, femme-centric lens, scrappy indie spirit, and self-awareness keep it feeling fresh rather than derivative.

Admittedly, the meet-cute at the film’s opening feels uneven, with dialogue that doesn’t quite land and character traits that initially come off as hollow. But by the time Sam and Bailey’s relationship deepens, the film finds its footing.

Visually, the film is a treat. Bathed in warm light, it beautifully showcases the quaint Ohio town where the story is set. After the rocky start, the performances feel lived-in and sincere, and the film’s tone brims with humanity and hope—delivering the kind of holiday movie I needed.

After watching The Holiday Club, I’m eager to explore more of Swarens’ work and am rooting for her as a filmmaker.

The Holiday Club is now available on VOD.