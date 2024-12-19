© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS at the Movies

“Her Body”

By Joshua LaBure
Published December 19, 2024 at 12:08 PM CST

Her Body

In the new film Her Body by director Natálie Císařovská, a promising Czech diver suffers a devastating back injury that shatters her athletic future. While recovering, she crosses paths with a photographer from the adult film industry, leading her to pivot toward a career as a model and performer.

This unexpected shift not only redefines her identity but, in many ways, saves her. Her mother remains unwaveringly supportive, standing by her side through it all. However, the decision creates a deep rift within the family, particularly with her father and sister, who struggle to come to terms with her choices.

Based on the true story of Andrea Absolonová, Her Body stars Natália Germáni in a courageous and deeply human performance. Germáni brings raw vulnerability and authenticity to the role, grounding the film in a powerful emotional reality.

Císařovská’s direction is understated yet impactful, crafting a narrative that builds toward an emotionally resonant finale. Her Body is a subtle but striking indie gem—the kind of film I love to discover. It’s heartfelt, unflinching, and absolutely worth seeking out.

Her body will be available on Film Movement+ and VOD on December 20th.

Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska.
