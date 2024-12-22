Scala!!!! blu-ray review from Sevrin Films

“Scala!!!” (2023), directed by Jane Giles and Ali Catterall, is a mesmerizing documentary that explores the rise and fall of London’s iconic Scala Cinema—a sanctuary for cinephiles, misfits, and lovers of the unconventional during its heyday. The film serves as both a heartfelt love letter and a poignant time capsule, featuring interviews with legendary filmmakers like John Waters, Mary Harron, and Ben Wheatley, interwoven with rare archival footage and a pulsating soundtrack by Barry Adamson. It vividly captures the essence of a place that celebrated the bizarre, the avant-garde, and the controversial, standing as a beacon of cinematic rebellion.

Watching the film was a deeply bittersweet experience for me. While it beautifully immerses you in the Scala’s electric atmosphere, it also serves as a sad reminder that such spaces are rare and fleeting. I couldn’t help but reflect on the glory days of my own home cinema in Denver, The Esquire Theatre, which tragically shuttered earlier this year. Scala!!! doesn’t just document a lost treasure—it evokes a longing for the communal magic of independent cinemas, a magic that feels increasingly endangered. So many of these once-chaotic, gritty havens of creativity have been polished and institutionalized in recent years, losing some of the raw energy that made them so special.

Severin Films’ Blu-ray release of Scala!!! is a cinephile’s dream. The edition is packed with an collection of special features, including extended interviews, archival films that were shown at the Scala, and a detailed commentary by the directors. The behind-the-scenes featurettes provide deeper insights into the cultural impact of the cinema.

What makes this release truly stand out is its stunning packaging, a rare treat for documentaries. The Blu-ray comes with meticulously designed artwork and an array of collectibles that reflect the Scala’s eclectic charm. It’s a fitting tribute to one of the most influential independent cinemas, offering fans a chance to relive its glory and newcomers an opportunity to discover its legacy.

Scala!!!! Is now available from Sevrin Films