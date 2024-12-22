© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS at the Movies

Scala!!!! blu-ray review from Sevrin Films

By Joshua LaBure
Published December 22, 2024 at 6:56 PM CST

“Scala!!!” (2023), directed by Jane Giles and Ali Catterall, is a mesmerizing documentary that explores the rise and fall of London’s iconic Scala Cinema—a sanctuary for cinephiles, misfits, and lovers of the unconventional during its heyday. The film serves as both a heartfelt love letter and a poignant time capsule, featuring interviews with legendary filmmakers like John Waters, Mary Harron, and Ben Wheatley, interwoven with rare archival footage and a pulsating soundtrack by Barry Adamson. It vividly captures the essence of a place that celebrated the bizarre, the avant-garde, and the controversial, standing as a beacon of cinematic rebellion.

Watching the film was a deeply bittersweet experience for me. While it beautifully immerses you in the Scala’s electric atmosphere, it also serves as a sad reminder that such spaces are rare and fleeting. I couldn’t help but reflect on the glory days of my own home cinema in Denver, The Esquire Theatre, which tragically shuttered earlier this year. Scala!!! doesn’t just document a lost treasure—it evokes a longing for the communal magic of independent cinemas, a magic that feels increasingly endangered. So many of these once-chaotic, gritty havens of creativity have been polished and institutionalized in recent years, losing some of the raw energy that made them so special.

Severin Films’ Blu-ray release of Scala!!! is a cinephile’s dream. The edition is packed with an collection of special features, including extended interviews, archival films that were shown at the Scala, and a detailed commentary by the directors. The behind-the-scenes featurettes provide deeper insights into the cultural impact of the cinema.

What makes this release truly stand out is its stunning packaging, a rare treat for documentaries. The Blu-ray comes with meticulously designed artwork and an array of collectibles that reflect the Scala’s eclectic charm. It’s a fitting tribute to one of the most influential independent cinemas, offering fans a chance to relive its glory and newcomers an opportunity to discover its legacy.

Scala!!!! Is now available from Sevrin Films

Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
