Joshua’s Favorite Films of 2024

I know I’m a bit late to the end-of-year film lists, but here in the Midwest, we get many releases a later than the coasts - if at all sometimes. That’s why my top films of 2024 list is coming out mid-January—and honestly, I wouldn’t have it any other way. There’s something special about taking the time to let the year’s films sink in before making these lists.

Midwest is best, after all.

Without further ado, here are 20 of my favorite films of 2024:

20. Queer

"Queer is not a straightforward or easy film, but it’s one that lingers in your mind long after the credits roll. Its imperfections echo the raw, unfinished nature of Burroughs’ original work, and Guadagnino’s ability to find beauty in that messiness is nothing short of masterful. I can’t wait to watch it again and dive even deeper into its complexities." - Full review

19. The Sales Girl

“I loved the film because, while it navigates the familiar territory of coming-of-age stories, it brings a fresh perspective. Each time I thought I knew where the plot was heading, it surprised me with something more natural and honest. The film is deeply grounded, yet it includes scenes of heightened, almost musical reality. These moments occur when Saruul, wearing her noise-canceling headphones, lets the music transport her to a place where she feels safe and can freely explore her creative side, but it can also contribute to her isolation.” - Full review

18. Don’t Look at me That Way

“This micro-budget film punches above its weight, captivating from the opening moment. I found myself deeply invested in the characters and their evolving relationship. Hedi, played with bravery and depth by writer-director Uisenma Borchu, initially comes across as deeply unlikable—a quality I love in a character. However, as her actions become more questionable, a profound sense of compassion and brokenness emerges. Catrina Stemmer matches Borchu's performance with equal depth and intensity as the deeply in-love Iva.” - Full Review

17. Thelma

“Thelma,” directed by Josh Margolin, is one of the funniest, most original, and crowd-pleasing movies I’ve seen in a long time. The film stars June Squibb as Thelma Post, delivering one of the most hilarious performances of her career. - Full review

16. Kinds of Kindness

Kinds of Kindness is a difficult film to recommend, but if you’re a fan of Lanthimos, you won’t be disappointed. If you’re open to a strange, pitch-black comedy that seems intent on unsettling you, this film might be for you. It certainly was for me.

15. Silent Land

“What do you do when tragedy strikes? We all like to think we'd spring into action, but this film explores the moral foundations of those who freeze. "Silent Land" by Aga Woszczyńska is sparse in dialogue and it’s perfectly patient pacing, yet heavy on aesthetic beauty and emotional depth. It's a film best experienced rather than explained, requiring attentive viewing. If you give yourself over to it, the experience is quite exciting, sometimes disturbing, and ultimately beautiful.” Full review

14. Sing Sing

"Sing Sing" is brimming with emotion, and I felt deeply connected to everyone in the film. Their struggles felt real, the script was honest and restrained, and the performances were powerful and grounded. Colman Domingo truly shines, and if he isn’t up for an Oscar nomination this year, there’s no justice in that world. Also, I feel the need to mention the cinematography. The movie was shot on gorgeous film stock that exudes warmth, creating a dreamlike yet natural atmosphere. The camera roams through the rooms with a fluidity reminiscent of Cassavetes at his best, with subtle nods to "Opening Night."

13. Challengers

“Tennis and sexual tension are apparently a match made in cinematic heaven…”

12. The Room Next Door

"The Room Next Door does more than nod to Sirk’s legacy—it fully embraces his signature elements, including lush cinematography, a vibrant color palette, and the emotional resonance of natural phenomena, crafting a poetic and immersive narrative. Nature itself becomes a vital character, mirroring and soothing the inner turmoil of Ingrid and Margaret while reminding the audience of life’s impermanence and fragility." - Full review

11. Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etap

”A powerful and infuriating documentary… layered with incredibly music that feels revolutionary”

10. Evil Does Not Exist

“The film unfolds slowly, peeling back layers to reveal a damning and unsettling examination of tourism's dialectics and how the human desire for peace and beauty often leads to destroying what we love. This serves as a microcosm of the larger issues we face as a species, particularly regarding climate change and the destruction of our planet’s balance.

“Evil Does Not Exist” may not be for everyone, but I found it profoundly beautiful yet unsettling, featuring layered performances that are paradoxically opaque and vulnerable. The film goes to places you anticipate from the beginning yet still finds ways to shock you without feeling unearned. I would also be remiss if I didn’t mention how genuinely funny some the scenes can be in the film as well.” - Full review

9. Tokyo Uber Blues

“If it isn’t already clear, I absolutely loved this movie. It feels like a natural evolution of the YouTube generation, creating deeper, more meaningful work that embodies the essence of cinematic documentary. Much of Tokyo Uber Blues draws inspiration from the work and quotes of Ken Loach, a filmmaker renowned for his beautiful portrayals of working-class life. In fact, one of my other favorite films this year is Loach’s The Old Oak. I fully expect Tokyo Uber Blues to rank among my top 10 films of the year.” - Full review

8. No Other Land

“Raw, searing, and brimming with desperate rage and a longing for justice, this is one of the most powerful documentaries I’ve ever experienced.”

7. Union

“From one of my favorite non-fiction filmmakers, Brett Story, Union is a must-watch for every worker in today’s world. Evoking the spirit of the classic Harlan County, USA, it powerfully captures the struggles and the need for solidarity in the modern working class.”

6. Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros

“A sprawling epic tale from one of the documentary masters, Frederic Wiseman… Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros is a master class in the ephemeral power of observational cinema.”

5. Janet Planet

“Janet Planet is a beautiful and unexpected film that perfectly captures the confusing and bittersweet experience of childhood. It tenderly explores the delicate moment when you begin to see your parents not as infallible figures, but as complex, flawed, and deeply human individuals. Through its nuanced storytelling and richly detailed visuals, the film draws you into a world of wonder, longing, and quiet revelation.”

4. The Old Oak

“This movie moved me to tears. While some debate its realism, I believe in the power of a utopian vision, especially in times of great adversity. In a world filled with pain, on going war, poverty, and overwhelming inequality, embracing a utopian vision, built on collective action, offers a glimmer of hope. I encourage you to experience "The Old Oak.’” - Full review

3. I Saw the TV Glow

“The film exists in a surreal world, it’s absolutely devastating and yet, it somehow captures the same feeling I had preparing my ordering a pizza, and preparing my snacks for an amazing night of watching. Whether with friends or alone, that experience is something I often try to recreate as an adult, but it’s never as satisfying as I remember. Or maybe it's just the haze of nostalgia coloring my memories of the perfect Saturday night watching SNICK.

“I Saw the TV Glow” might not appeal to everyone, but it resonated deeply with me. It's a film about watching, getting lost in stories, and the relentless passage of time, hurdling us forward while we drown in its indifference. It emphasizes the importance of being true to oneself and the connections we make that help us feel more like us.” - Full review

2. In Our Day

“Hong Sang-soo is back with another minimalist masterpiece.”

1. Perfect Days

“… the film unfolds with a quiet grace, inviting us to accompany Hirayama as he navigates his daily routine—a poignant blend of simple joys amidst the urban bustle. Koji Yakusho's portrayal of this character, who speaks sparingly yet exudes vibrant life through subtle facial expressions, is nothing short of miraculous.

Despite its serene demeanor, "Perfect Days" is accompanied by an evocative soundtrack featuring the likes of Lou Reed and Van Morrison, echoing through the cassette collection cherished by Hirayama. Watching this film evoked memories of late-night bike rides through the deserted streets of Denver—the city felt like it was mine and it served as a reminder to seek moments of pure joy amid life's complexities.” - Full review