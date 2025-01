Join Joshua LaBure, host of "KIOS at the Movies" for January's POP-UP-CINEMA at Millwork Commons.

Presenting the award winning film: Harlan County U.S.A

A heartbreaking record of the thirteen-month struggle between a community fighting to survive and a corporation dedicated to the bottom line.

Join us afterwards for a conversation with Breht O'Shae from Rev Left Radio with insights on the film's relevance in today's political landscape.

RSVP Here