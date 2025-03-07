Slamdance: “Alice-Heart”

Alice-Heart is a captivating exploration of young adulthood that feels both timeless and refreshingly current. Premiering at this year’s Slamdance Film Festival, the film follows Alice—a seemingly aimless college student in Philadelphia with dreams of becoming a famous writer—who impulsively drops out of school during her final semester. Suddenly estranged from her disappointed Filipino mother and left by her studious boyfriend, Alice is forced to confront the realities of self-sufficiency and the challenges of paying her own bills for the first time.

In the midst of this upheaval, Alice finds an unexpected lifeline in her neighbor Tony, a self-assured freelance photographer whose steady encouragement helps her rediscover her passions and nurture her friendships. As she navigates the rocky terrain of emerging adulthood—even while facing pointed “adult baby” allegations—Alice embarks on a journey of self-discovery, resilience, and reinvention.

Directed and written by Mike Macera, Alice-Heart channels the DIY spirit and understated charm of early ’90s indie cinema and mid-2000s mumblecore, all while injecting a distinct Gen Z perspective that feels both fresh and invigorating. This artful blend not only pays homage to a rich cinematic past but also instills hope by affirming that a new generation of filmmakers remains devoted to telling low-key, honest stories. Embracing the aesthetics of black-and-white cinematography and the ethos of independent film, Alice-Heart is a heartfelt celebration of cinema as an art form.

Watching this film transported me back to the days just after film school—when I discovered gems like Funny Ha Ha, Hannah Takes the Stairs, and The Puffy Chair. Those films not only proved that beautiful stories could be told with minimal resources, but also sparked my love for narratives about people striving to connect and navigate the complexities of life.

Featuring a talented ensemble cast including Lissa Carandang-Sweeney, Tony McCall, Adam McAlonie, Kelsey O’Keefe, Gabriel W. Elmore, Lauren Serafica, and Will Bricca, Alice-Heart shines brightest thanks to Lissa Carandang-Sweeney’s exceptional performance. She embodies the vulnerability, determination, and quirky charm of Alice with unforgettable depth.

Alice-Heart is a poignant reminder that, even in a rapidly changing world, the pursuit of authentic, human stories endures—a testament to the enduring power of indie filmmaking.