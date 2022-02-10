© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local Omaha

Mixed Genres, After Hours Jam Session, Charles Yang Talks About Omaha Symphony’s Concert on KIOS-FM

Published February 10, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST
Omaha Symphony-2.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

The Omaha Symphony presents “Bahl and Time For Three” on Friday and Saturday (February 11th & 12th) at the Holland Performing Arts Center. The genre-bending trio “Time For Three” joins for Jennifer Higdon’s Concerto 4-3, and the orchestra performs Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2 in E minor.

Charles Yang is a violinist and vocalist with the group “Time For Three” and in this two-part interview, he spent some time talking to Mike Hogan about the mixing of musical genres, his approach to different pieces of music, and what he listens for pleasure.

The Saturday night performance at the Holland Center has a little post show bonus. The recently-announced “After Hours” series kicks off post-concert on Saturday evening in the Conagra East Lobby (on Orchestra level). Concert-goers are invited to gather for an immersive performance by the genre-bending trio, “Time For Three.” Admission is free with a ticket to the Masterworks performance.

More information can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/concerts/bahl-time-for-three.

Part 2 Charles Yang Interview
Part 2 Charles Yang Interview

Tags

Live & Local Omaha "Live & Local"live and localKIOS Newsomaha symphonycoronavirusCOVID 19covid-19News
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan