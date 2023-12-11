A Conversation About "Bunker" with Jenny Perlin

"Bunker" is truly a unique cinematic experience, delving into the lives of individuals who inhabit and construct bunkers. In an era marked by the ascent of isolationist ideologies, this film provides a nuanced and humane perspective on this subculture, avoiding sensationalism and refraining from reducing its subject matter to mere punchlines. The documentary exudes empathy, genuine care, and authenticity, offering a vision of hope for the future of documentary cinema.

Today on "On Documentary," Joshua LaBure sat down with Jenny Perlin, the insightful director behind this beautiful film.