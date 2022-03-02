© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway
Weekend Forum from KIOS

Weekend Forum: Kelly Hunter, Assistant Women’s Volleyball Coach at Nebraska

Published March 2, 2022
Weekend Forum from KIOS

Today on Weekend Forum from KIOS

Kelly Hunter, New Assistant Women’s Volleyball Coach at Nebraska

In announcing Hunter's recent appointment, Cornhusker Head Coach John Cook said, "Kelly has been an important part of Nebraska volleyball for eight years, and we're happy to announce her promotion to a full-time assistant coach on our staff. She is one of the best leaders I've ever been around, and she knows what it takes to be a national champion, which only benefits our student-athletes."

Hunter set the Huskers to national championships in 2015 and 2017 and was a two-time All-American. She was named co-most outstanding player of the 2017 NCAA Championship with teammate Mikaela Focke after the Huskers beat Florida in the national title match.

Hailing from Papillion, Hunter came to the program as a Husker legacy, as her mother, Lori (Melcher) Hunter, was also a setter at NU from 1977-80.

Weekend Forum features leaders, academics, journalists, and other leaders and influencers from around Omaha and all over Nebraska speaking at the Omaha Press Club each month. Presentations cover a wide range of community-related issues, from history and culture to social issues and policy.

Episodes are produced in conjunction with the Omaha Press Club.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple & Spotify.

Weekend Forum from KIOS Noon Forum
