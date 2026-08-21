About the program

All Things Considered was the first program NPR ever put on the air. It debuted on 3 May 1971, and the centerpiece of that first broadcast was an unnarrated sound portrait of the May Day antiwar protest in Washington, with no reporter explaining it. That recording is now in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs All Things Considered every weekday afternoon. It is the program most people mean when they say they listen to public radio.