Afternoon news on KIOS 91.5
All Things Considered
The afternoon news from NPR, every weekday on KIOS 91.5.
Weekdays, 3 to 5:30 p.m. Central
Listen to Consider This
Consider This is the daily news podcast made by the All Things Considered team. It is not the two-hour broadcast, which has no podcast of its own.
About the program
All Things Considered was the first program NPR ever put on the air. It debuted on 3 May 1971, and the centerpiece of that first broadcast was an unnarrated sound portrait of the May Day antiwar protest in Washington, with no reporter explaining it. That recording is now in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs All Things Considered every weekday afternoon. It is the program most people mean when they say they listen to public radio.
More news on KIOS
The news day on 91.5 runs from Morning Edition through the afternoon and into the evening. These are the other places to find it.