© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News from NPR on KIOS 91.5

Morning Edition

The morning news from NPR, every weekday on KIOS 91.5.

Weekdays at 4 a.m. Central

Morning Edition

About the program

Morning Edition is NPR's morning news program. It first went out on 5 November 1979. The launch almost did not happen. NPR rejected the pilot shortly before the air date and the program was rebuilt from scratch in the days that were left. It has run every weekday morning since.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Morning Edition every weekday morning. It runs from before dawn through the middle of the morning, and for most listeners on 91.5 it is where the day starts.

Contact the Station See the Full Schedule Support KIOS

More NPR news on KIOS

KIOS carries NPR news through the morning and again through the afternoon, with talk from the network in between.