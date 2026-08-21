About the program

Morning Edition is NPR's morning news program. It first went out on 5 November 1979. The launch almost did not happen. NPR rejected the pilot shortly before the air date and the program was rebuilt from scratch in the days that were left. It has run every weekday morning since.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Morning Edition every weekday morning. It runs from before dawn through the middle of the morning, and for most listeners on 91.5 it is where the day starts.