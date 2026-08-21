About the program

Weekend Edition Saturday first aired on 2 November 1985. It is NPR's Saturday morning news program and it works at a different pace from the weekday newsmagazines, with more reporting that had time to be made and more room for music, books and the puzzle.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Weekend Edition Saturday every Saturday morning. It is the slower start that Saturday is supposed to have.