Saturday morning news on KIOS 91.5
Weekend Edition Saturday
Saturday morning news from NPR on KIOS 91.5.
Saturdays, 7 to 9 a.m. Central
About the program
Weekend Edition Saturday first aired on 2 November 1985. It is NPR's Saturday morning news program and it works at a different pace from the weekday newsmagazines, with more reporting that had time to be made and more room for music, books and the puzzle.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Weekend Edition Saturday every Saturday morning. It is the slower start that Saturday is supposed to have.
More news on KIOS
The news on 91.5 runs from Weekend Edition through the weekday morning and into the evening. These are the other places to find it.