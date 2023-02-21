© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Ambiology

Ambiology 02-20-23

By Joshua LaBure,
Topher Booth
Published February 21, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST
Lately (with Marta Zalewska)

Bartosz SzpakLately - Single (with Marta Zalewska) - Single
Landing in the DarkFrom The Mouth of The SunLight Caught the Edges
I Wanted to LeaveSYMLYou Knew It Was Me - EP
LostJazzyCal & milligonHealing - EP
EpilogueTWO LANESReflections
AvaSerge DusaultAva - Single
Chasing LightEmily A. SpragueHell, Flower, Frog
HappinessJonsi & Alex SomersRiceboy Sleeps
Don't Bother They're HereStars of the LidAnd Their Refinement of the Decline
An Ending (Ascent)Brian EnoApollo: Atmospheres and Soundtracks
Weightless, Pt. 1Marconi UnionWeightless (Ambient Transmission, Vol. 2)
In a CisternDevandra Banhart & Noah GeorgesonRefuge
Tags
Ambiology MusicMusic Specials
Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
See stories by Joshua LaBure
Topher Booth
Coming soon.
See stories by Topher Booth
