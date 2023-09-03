Ambiology: A tribute to the late Brian McBride (Stars of the Lid)

Brian McBride, one half of the beloved ambient music duo, Stars of the Lid, passed away last week at the age of 53. Along with Brian Eno, I credit Stars of the Lid for my love of ambient music, they made me realize that this genre was more than long drawn out notes, they are journeys through sound, they’re sonic embodiments of our deepest humanity. McBride will be dearly missed.

Today on Ambiology, we celebrate the life and work of Brian McBride through some of his solo music and the work of Stars of the Lid.

- Joshua LaBure

Playlist:

Austin Texas Mental Hospital, Parts 1-3 by Stars of the Lid

Articulated Silences, Parts 1 & 2 by Stars of the Lid

Virginia (20.03) by Stars of the Lid

Overture (for Other Halfs) by Brian McBride