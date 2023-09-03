© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Ambiology

Ambiology: A tribute to the late Brian McBride (Stars of the Lid)

By Joshua LaBure,
Topher Booth
Published September 3, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT

Brian McBride, one half of the beloved ambient music duo, Stars of the Lid, passed away last week at the age of 53. Along with Brian Eno, I credit Stars of the Lid for my love of ambient music, they made me realize that this genre was more than long drawn out notes, they are journeys through sound, they’re sonic embodiments of our deepest humanity. McBride will be dearly missed.

Today on Ambiology, we celebrate the life and work of Brian McBride through some of his solo music and the work of Stars of the Lid.

- Joshua LaBure

Playlist:

Austin Texas Mental Hospital, Parts 1-3 by Stars of the Lid
Articulated Silences, Parts 1 & 2 by Stars of the Lid
Virginia (20.03) by Stars of the Lid
Overture (for Other Halfs) by Brian McBride

Ambiology
Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
Topher Booth
