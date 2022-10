Jazz in the Afternoon host Chris Cooke recently interviewed acclaimed percussionist Sammy Figueroa.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Figueroa discussed his legendary career as a first call percussionist, recording or performing with Miles Davis, David Bowie, Sonny Rollins, and many more.

Sammy Figueroa will bring his Latin Jazz Ensemble to the Holland Music Club in Omaha for a night of music on Friday, October 14.

