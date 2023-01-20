KIOS Best Jazz Recordings of 2022
1.Lynne Arriale Trio/The Lights Are Always On/Challenge Records
2.Vicki Burns/Lotus Blossom Days/Independent Release
3.Steve Turre/Generations/Smoke Sessions Records
4. Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force/ Dear Love/Empress Legacy Records
5. The Baylor Project/ The Evening: Live At Apparatus/Independent Release
6. Calvin Keys/ Blue Keys/Wide Hive Records
7. Samara Joy/ Linger Awhile/Verve
8. Dave Stryker with String Quartet/ As We Are/StrikeZone Records
9. Michael Dease/ Best Next Thing/Posi-Tone Records
10. Bobby Watson/Back Home in Kansas City/Smoke Sessions Records
11. Amina Figarova/Joy/Amfi Records
12.Al Foster/Reflections/Smoke Sessions Records
13.Caesar Frazier/Tenacity/ Independent Release
14.Hendrik Meurkens, WDR Big Band & Michael Philip Mossman/Samba Jazz Odyssey/Zoho Music
15.Aaron Stroessner Quartet/Gifts/Noray Eel Music
16.Snorre Kirk & Stephen Riley/Going Up/Stunt
17. Tierney Sutton/ Paris Sessions 2 (feat. Serge Merlaud)/BFM Jazz
18. Giacomo Gates/You/Savant
19. Ron Carter & WDR Big Band/Finding the Right Notes/In & Out Records
20.Andrea Brachfeld & Insight/Evolution/Origin Records
21.Ronnie Foster/Reboot/Blue Note