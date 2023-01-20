© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz in the Afternoon (Tuesdays & Thursdays)

KIOS Best Jazz Recordings of 2022

By Chris Cooke
Published January 20, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST
1.Lynne Arriale Trio/The Lights Are Always On/Challenge Records

2.Vicki Burns/Lotus Blossom Days/Independent Release

3.Steve Turre/Generations/Smoke Sessions Records

4. Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force/ Dear Love/Empress Legacy Records

5. The Baylor Project/ The Evening: Live At Apparatus/Independent Release

6. Calvin Keys/ Blue Keys/Wide Hive Records

7. Samara Joy/ Linger Awhile/Verve

8. Dave Stryker with String Quartet/ As We Are/StrikeZone Records

9. Michael Dease/ Best Next Thing/Posi-Tone Records

10. Bobby Watson/Back Home in Kansas City/Smoke Sessions Records

11. Amina Figarova/Joy/Amfi Records

12.Al Foster/Reflections/Smoke Sessions Records

13.Caesar Frazier/Tenacity/ Independent Release

14.Hendrik Meurkens, WDR Big Band & Michael Philip Mossman/Samba Jazz Odyssey/Zoho Music

15.Aaron Stroessner Quartet/Gifts/Noray Eel Music

16.Snorre Kirk & Stephen Riley/Going Up/Stunt

17. Tierney Sutton/ Paris Sessions 2 (feat. Serge Merlaud)/BFM Jazz

18. Giacomo Gates/You/Savant

19. Ron Carter & WDR Big Band/Finding the Right Notes/In & Out Records

20.Andrea Brachfeld & Insight/Evolution/Origin Records

21.Ronnie Foster/Reboot/Blue Note

Tags
Jazz in the Afternoon (Tuesdays & Thursdays) OtherMusic
Chris Cooke
Chris Cooke has been a voice on public radio in Omaha since 1989. Working at KVNO-FM during college, Cooke hosted a weekend progressive jazz show on the station in addition to working as an on-air announcer. In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music and presenting those conversations with listeners. When not hosting or listening to jazz, on record or in person, Cooke maintains a busy schedule as a self-employed web design consultant.
See stories by Chris Cooke