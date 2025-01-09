Join the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra for their second concert of the season, “Don’t Fret - It’s Jazz!!” featuring the Young Lions band and guest artist Peter Bouffard.

A native of Vermont, Peter Bouffard is a guitarist, arranger, and educator residing in Lincoln, Nebraska. He holds a D.M.A. in Jazz Performance Studies from the New England Conservatory of Music, an M.M. in Jazz Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as well as an A.S. in Jazz and Contemporary Music and a B.M.Ed. from the University of Maine. Dr. Bouffard has been a member of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Music faculty since 1990 and recently retired from the LPS instrumental music faculty after thirty years of teaching. In addition, he was Director of Jazz Activities for the University of Maine Summer Youth Music for seventeen years. He is an active guitarist in the region where he performs over one hundred engagements per year.

The concert takes place Thursday January 16, 2025 at 7:30pm at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, 333 South 13th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska. For ticket information, you may visit www.artsincorporated.org

