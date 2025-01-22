Cuban jazz legend Paquito D'Rivera coming to Omaha

Cuban jazz legend Paquito D’Rivera will bring his band to the Holland Performing Arts Center in February for a one-night only show.

Paquito D’Rivera, an alto saxophonist, clarinetist and composer, is a 16-time Grammy® and Latin Grammy® Awards winner, renowned for his brilliance in Latin jazz and classical composition. As a pivotal member of Irakere and the United Nation Orchestra, founded by Dizzy Gillespie, he showcased the fusion of Latin and Caribbean influences with jazz.

Showtime for Paquito D’Rivera and his band is Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30PM. For more information you may visit opa.org