Last Call news/February 2022

Last Call news for this month, February 2022:

Acclaimed virtuoso vibraphonist Steve Raybine will be remembered at a Celebration of Life in Omaha on February 19th. The event will be streamed online due to limited seating.

Later that evening, Chris Cooke will present a tribute to Steve Raybine on the Last Call, 9-11pm on KIOS-FM and streaming over this website.

For more information you may visit steveraybine.com

And in other news..legendary Tabla player Badal Roy has passed away. He worked with Miles Davis on the album "On The Corner". Roy was 82.

Betty Davis, a funk pioneer and fashion icon, passed away earlier this week. She was married briefly to legendary trumpeter Miles Davis and played an important part in the evolution of the jazz trumpeter's music in the late 1960s. She was 77.

