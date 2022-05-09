© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Last Call

Last Call news/May 2022

Published May 9, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT
Club d'Elf

This month Last Call will feature music from Club d'Elf. From Boston, this shifting group of adventuresome musicians has released "You Never Know", an exceptional recording of hypnotic jam songs that are in the spirit of the Miles Davis "Bitches Brew" sessions of the late 1960s. I'll have a review of the recording here soon.

We also have an NPR review of the final concert recording from legendary saxophonist Albert Ayler, plus an extensive appreciation of Flora Purim and her final release.

The Last Call comes your way 9-11pm Saturdays on KIOS-FM and streaming to where you are via this website.

Thanks for listening!

-Christopher Cooke

Chris Cooke
Chris Cooke has been a voice on public radio in Omaha since 1989. Working at KVNO-FM during college, Cooke hosted a weekend progressive jazz show on the station in addition to working as an on-air announcer. In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music and presenting those conversations with listeners. When not hosting or listening to jazz, on record or in person, Cooke maintains a busy schedule as a self-employed web design consultant.
