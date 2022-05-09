Last Call news/May 2022

This month Last Call will feature music from Club d'Elf. From Boston, this shifting group of adventuresome musicians has released "You Never Know", an exceptional recording of hypnotic jam songs that are in the spirit of the Miles Davis "Bitches Brew" sessions of the late 1960s. I'll have a review of the recording here soon.

We also have an NPR review of the final concert recording from legendary saxophonist Albert Ayler, plus an extensive appreciation of Flora Purim and her final release.

The Last Call comes your way 9-11pm Saturdays on KIOS-FM and streaming to where you are via this website.

Thanks for listening!

-Christopher Cooke

