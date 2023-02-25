© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Last Call Album Review: Dierk Peters/Spring/Sunnyside Records

By Chris Cooke
Published February 25, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST
1670Digipak

From rising star vibraphonist Dierk Peters, "Spring" is a warm introduction to his considerable talents on the vibes. Dierk Peters is a vibraphonist, marimbist, composer and educator.

In an enchanting, hypnotic session, Peters takes the listener into a sound odyssey with the assistance of his all-star band. Highlights include the astonishing into "Sibiu", that is followed by the album centerpiece, "Yet No Treble". Both pieces are brilliant demonstrations of forward-looking jazz, where the ensemble creates kaleidoscopes of music as experience. Other noteworthy songs on the date include the heartwarming "Bill" and a composition inspired by workshops with Stefon Harris, who mentored Peters, entitled "Pasco".

Originally from Hamburg, Germany, Peters arrived in New York City in 2016 after conservatory studies in Cologne. His education continued at New York University and the Manhattan School of Music, where Stefon Harris was a mentor. Work on the NYC jazz scene was interrupted by the pandemic, which moved Peters into a period of study in seclusion.

Dierk Peters assembled an outstanding cast of musicians to record Spring at Man Made Music in New York in August 2021. The band included trumpeter Adam O’Farrill, alto saxophonist Caleb Wheeler Curtis, bassist Walter Stinson, and drummer Buz Donald. The result is one of the finest jazz recordings of 2022 and a remarkable recording from a very talented vibraphonist.

For more information you may visit sunnysiderecords.com

Chris Cooke
Chris Cooke
