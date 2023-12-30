Last Call Album Review: Lakecia Benjamin/Phoenix/Whirlwind Recordings

Saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin's latest recording, Phoenix, is arguably the finest recording of 2023. It is bookmarked by two different versions of "Amerikkan Skin" featuring spoken word performance by legendary activist Angela Davis. An all-star cast joins the alto saxophonist on this irresistible recording which easily goes from straight ahead jazz to the farthest reaches of adventuresome music. Highlights of the CD include the title track which is a totally assured and powerful performance from Benjamin. The same could also be said for the dynamic "Basquat". This astonishing release also features a tribute to legendary saxophonist John Coltrane. And, Wayne Shorter speaks from a cosmic viewpoint in a brief performance of his "Supernova". About the artist: Lakecia Benjamin is an alto saxophonist, composer and bandleader. Benjamin has worked with many jazz luminaries including Clark Terry, Reggie Workman, Rashied Ali, Vanessa Rubin and James 'Blood" Ulmer. An interview with Lakecia Benjamin is available on our Last Call webpages. She performed with her band during the Jazz on the Green concert series in Omaha in 2022. And, Lakecia Benjamin has received three category nominations at the 66th GRAMMY® Awards, including Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Best Jazz Performance and Best Original Composition. Her latest recording is highly recommended!!

