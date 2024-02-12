© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Last Call

Last Call Review: Arthur Kell Speculation Quartet/Live at LunÀtico/Origin Records

By Chris Cooke
Published February 12, 2024 at 1:01 PM CST

A compelling, vibrant recording by bassist Arthur Kell and his Speculation Quartet, "Live at LunÀtico", is well worth your attention.

Arthur Kell (bassist, composer) is one of the most original voices on today's New York City jazz scene. Based in Brooklyn, New York. He has played with a stellar cross-section of the most influential jazz musicians for decades. On the new release he is joined by Nate Radley and Brad Shepik (guitars) plus Allan Mednard (drums). Recorded at the music venue that he co-founded, LunÀtico, Kell and his quartet perform ten all original compositions. The band is tight but vibrant and compelling. Listen to highlights including "Haflat Zifaf", "Pisciotta Blue" and "Dry Delta", compositions that have deep and rich Afro-Brazilian-Arabic influences that make it immediately accessible to jazz fans.

Active on the jazz scene for several decades, Kell's quartet has recorded four CDs of his songs. Since 1997, he has led groups featuring jazz luminaries including Steve Cardenas, Matt Wilson, Gerald Cleaver, Donny McCaslin and Chris Cheek. And, Kell's quartet has done fifteen tours in Europe. The bassist's ability to fit seamlessly into any musical context has made him much in demand as a sideman and on other music projects.

Tune in to the Last Call 10pm-12 midnight on Saturdays to listen to music from Arthur Kell and his Speculation Quartet.

For more information you may visit: www.arthurkell.com

Chris Cooke
Chris Cooke has been a voice on public radio in Omaha since 1989. Working at KVNO-FM during college, Cooke hosted a weekend progressive jazz show on the station in addition to working as an on-air announcer. In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music and presenting those conversations with listeners. When not hosting or listening to jazz, on record or in person, Cooke maintains a busy schedule as a self-employed web design consultant.
