Last Call Review: Arthur Kell Speculation Quartet/Live at LunÀtico/Origin Records

A compelling, vibrant recording by bassist Arthur Kell and his Speculation Quartet, "Live at LunÀtico", is well worth your attention.

Arthur Kell (bassist, composer) is one of the most original voices on today's New York City jazz scene. Based in Brooklyn, New York. He has played with a stellar cross-section of the most influential jazz musicians for decades. On the new release he is joined by Nate Radley and Brad Shepik (guitars) plus Allan Mednard (drums). Recorded at the music venue that he co-founded, LunÀtico, Kell and his quartet perform ten all original compositions. The band is tight but vibrant and compelling. Listen to highlights including "Haflat Zifaf", "Pisciotta Blue" and "Dry Delta", compositions that have deep and rich Afro-Brazilian-Arabic influences that make it immediately accessible to jazz fans.

Active on the jazz scene for several decades, Kell's quartet has recorded four CDs of his songs. Since 1997, he has led groups featuring jazz luminaries including Steve Cardenas, Matt Wilson, Gerald Cleaver, Donny McCaslin and Chris Cheek. And, Kell's quartet has done fifteen tours in Europe. The bassist's ability to fit seamlessly into any musical context has made him much in demand as a sideman and on other music projects.

For more information you may visit: www.arthurkell.com

