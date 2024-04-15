© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Other Content
Last Call

Last Call album spotlight: Dave McMurray/Grateful Deadication 1-2

By Chris Cooke
Published April 15, 2024 at 12:07 PM CDT

From Detroit, saxophonist Dave McMurray has released two CDs that are tributes to one of the most loved bands in music, The Grateful Dead. "Grateful Deadication" 1-2
presents the legendary songs of the acclaimed band in a jazz context. McMurray's first album on Blue Note was "Music is Life".

Dave McMurray is a veteran saxophonist who has worked with a wide variety of artists including Herbie Hancock, BB King, Bonnie Raitt, The Rolling Stones and Kid Rock, to name a few. McMurray will tour this spring with Don Was & The Pan Detroit Ensemble.

McMurray and his band present many of the Dead classics including "Fire on the Mountain" "Dark Star" plus "Playing In The Band", "China Cat Sunflower" and the much loved "Truckin". Session personnel include bassist Ibrahim Jones, drummer Jeff Canady guitarist Wayne Gerard, keyboardist Maurice O’Neal, pianist Luis Resto, percussionist Larry Fratangelo, and a special guest appearance by Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir.

For more information you may visit davemcmurray.com

Tags
Last Call OtherMusic
Chris Cooke
<b>Chris Cooke </b>has been a voice on radio in Omaha since 1988. While at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, he studied radio broadcasting, history and religion. Working at KVNO-FM, Cooke hosted a weekend adventuresome jazz show on the station in addition to duties as an on-air announcer on overnights, weekends and holidays. He also worked at KBLZ (the then student-run radio station) as well as KYNE-TV, and The Gateway as a reporter. <br/>In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has also hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music. He has interviewed Horace Silver, Roy Haynes, Wayne Shorter, David Liebman, Airto Moreira, Jessica Williams and Karrin Allyson, to name a few. While not at the station Cooke maintains a web design consultancy business that has served a number of non-profit and music clients for over 20 years.
See stories by Chris Cooke