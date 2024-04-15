Last Call album spotlight: Dave McMurray/Grateful Deadication 1-2

From Detroit, saxophonist Dave McMurray has released two CDs that are tributes to one of the most loved bands in music, The Grateful Dead. "Grateful Deadication" 1-2

presents the legendary songs of the acclaimed band in a jazz context. McMurray's first album on Blue Note was "Music is Life".

Dave McMurray is a veteran saxophonist who has worked with a wide variety of artists including Herbie Hancock, BB King, Bonnie Raitt, The Rolling Stones and Kid Rock, to name a few. McMurray will tour this spring with Don Was & The Pan Detroit Ensemble.

McMurray and his band present many of the Dead classics including "Fire on the Mountain" "Dark Star" plus "Playing In The Band", "China Cat Sunflower" and the much loved "Truckin". Session personnel include bassist Ibrahim Jones, drummer Jeff Canady guitarist Wayne Gerard, keyboardist Maurice O’Neal, pianist Luis Resto, percussionist Larry Fratangelo, and a special guest appearance by Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir.

For more information you may visit davemcmurray.com

