Last Call Review: Jeff Coffin/Only The Horizon/Ear Up Records

By Chris Cooke
Published August 31, 2024 at 8:05 PM CDT

Acclaimed saxophonist Jeff Coffin has released a new recording, Only The Horizon. The Grammy-winning saxophonist and composer has assembled an all star cast of 40 top musicians which include banjo superstar Bela Fleck, saxophonist Bill Evans, drummer Victor Wooten, and the West African group Yeli Ensemble, among others. Coffin leads the ensemble in a program of all original compositions that are immediately compelling.

The entire CD is filled with groovy tunes that do not disappoint. Highlights of Only The Horizon include "Here We Go", "Yesterday's Dream", "Bom Bom", the title track, and "Picking Pockets".

Jeff Coffin is known worldwide for his work with the Dave Matthews Band. He also leads his own band, the Mu'tet and has worked with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. Early in his career, Coffin studied under saxophonist Joe Lovano as a recipient of a Jazz Studies grant from the National Endowment of the Arts in 1991.

In a series of almost two dozen adventuresome jazz records, Jeff Coffin has repeatedly demonstrated his creative talents that transcend genre while leading all star groups with the best musicians in the business. Recent recordings from Coffin include Next Time Yellow, Between Dreaming and Joy and a live concert recording with the legendary saxophonist David Liebman. Only the Horizon adds another outstanding release to the series of recordings released by saxophonist, composer, educator and record label owner Jeff Coffin, a true renaissance man in the jazz world.

For more information you may visit www.jeffcoffin.com

<b>Chris Cooke </b>has been a voice on radio in Omaha since 1988. While at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, he studied radio broadcasting, history and religion. Working at KVNO-FM, Cooke hosted a weekend adventuresome jazz show on the station in addition to duties as an on-air announcer on overnights, weekends and holidays. He also worked at KBLZ (the then student-run radio station) as well as KYNE-TV, and The Gateway as a reporter. <br/>In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has also hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music. He has interviewed Horace Silver, Roy Haynes, Wayne Shorter, David Liebman, Airto Moreira, Jessica Williams and Karrin Allyson, to name a few. While not at the station Cooke maintains a web design consultancy business that has served a number of non-profit and music clients for over 20 years.
