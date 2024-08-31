Last Call Review: Jeff Coffin/Only The Horizon/Ear Up Records

Acclaimed saxophonist Jeff Coffin has released a new recording, Only The Horizon. The Grammy-winning saxophonist and composer has assembled an all star cast of 40 top musicians which include banjo superstar Bela Fleck, saxophonist Bill Evans, drummer Victor Wooten, and the West African group Yeli Ensemble, among others. Coffin leads the ensemble in a program of all original compositions that are immediately compelling.

The entire CD is filled with groovy tunes that do not disappoint. Highlights of Only The Horizon include "Here We Go", "Yesterday's Dream", "Bom Bom", the title track, and "Picking Pockets".

Jeff Coffin is known worldwide for his work with the Dave Matthews Band. He also leads his own band, the Mu'tet and has worked with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. Early in his career, Coffin studied under saxophonist Joe Lovano as a recipient of a Jazz Studies grant from the National Endowment of the Arts in 1991.

In a series of almost two dozen adventuresome jazz records, Jeff Coffin has repeatedly demonstrated his creative talents that transcend genre while leading all star groups with the best musicians in the business. Recent recordings from Coffin include Next Time Yellow, Between Dreaming and Joy and a live concert recording with the legendary saxophonist David Liebman. Only the Horizon adds another outstanding release to the series of recordings released by saxophonist, composer, educator and record label owner Jeff Coffin, a true renaissance man in the jazz world.

For more information you may visit www.jeffcoffin.com

