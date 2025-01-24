Last Call Review: The Bad Plus/Complex Emotions/Mack Avenue

Over nearly a quarter century The Bad Plus has maintained a reputation for being iconoclasts, via a series of recordings that have challenged and rewarded audiences with riveting deconstructions of acclaimed songs. The Bad Plus is well known for their fearless demolitions of pop classics such as "Chariots of Fire" as well as reverential performances of numbers such as "New Year's Day". They have performed in Omaha to enthusiastic audiences. The Bad Plus visited Omaha in 2013 with a concert that included a performance of Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring.

Be prepared to re-discover The Bad Plus on their 16th studio recording with their new lineup. The band presents all original material on "Complex Emotions", released in October of 2024. With founding members Reid Anderson (bass) & Dave King (drums) and new members Ben Monder (guitar) & Chris Speed (saxophone), the session is a kaleidoscope of shifting musical colors.

Highlights of the date include the electrifying "French Horns", Chris Speed's relentless "Cupcakes One", Dave King's captivating "Tyrone's Flamingo" and "Li Po", featuring guitarist Ben Monder, that closes the recording in an Albert Ayler-like whirlwind of sound.

For more information you may visit www.thebadplus.com

Listen to an interview with Reid Anderson of the Bad Plus

http://kios.org/post/interview-reid-anderson-bad-plus