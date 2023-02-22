© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Virginia Frank Memorial Writing Contest

By David Koesters
Published February 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST
The Virginia Frank Memorial Writing contest is held each year in the spring to recognize the creative writing talent of area students. This contest, sponsored by the Friends of Omaha Public Library, recognizes the top three winners from each grade. Each winner receives a cash prize and certificate, is recognized in a ceremony at the library and has their story published on the library website. The school libraries of each winning student are also recognized with a matching cash prize.

