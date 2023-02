Omaha Public Library (OPL), Omaha Public Library Foundation, the City of Omaha, Do Space, Heritage Omaha, and the Omaha community are working together to develop a community-driven 2023 Library Facilities Plan. Join the conversation. By participating in this effort and spreading the word to friends and neighbors, you will help determine a vision for your neighborhood library, your community, and Omaha’s future. Take the survey at: oplsurvey.org.