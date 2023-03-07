Genealogy Week

March 11 is National Genealogy Day - a great time to think about memorializing our families and recording their stories. This year, Omaha Public Library and the Greater Omaha Genealogical Society (GOGS) are joining forces to celebrate family history for an entire week of open-house activities! Every day during this week, library staff will be assisted by GOGS volunteers in the new Genealogy & Local History Room at 3020 S. 84th Street to help researchers at all levels of expertise delve into their family histories.

