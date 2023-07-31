© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Join fellow book lovers for OPL’s in-person Book Bash at The Living Room, 1111 N 13th Street, Omaha, August 10th, from 7-9pm. Attendees will hear about new and exciting books from library staff, have a chance to win bookish prizes, and get to mingle with fellow book lovers. Reading enthusiasts and book clubs are encouraged to attend! Adult beverages and light appetizers will be served. Registration is required to attend this event. If you cannot attend in person, you can still take part virtually. Also, Tammy Hansen Snell gives a book talk on Black Box Thinking by Matthew Syed.

