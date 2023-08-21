© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

OPL Foundation's Between the Lines Event

By David Koesters
Published August 21, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT

For the 10th anniversary of the Between the Lines fundraiser, the Omaha Public Library Foundation will host a conversation between SNL alum/author Molly Shannon and author Susan Orlean about the importance of public libraries and the varied, vital roles they play in our communities. The event takes place at the Holland Performing Arts Center, Tuesday, September 26th. Both will also discuss their favorite library memories and their work as published authors – most likely with a dash of humor. Also, Angela Fernandez book talks Certain Dark Things by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.

David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
