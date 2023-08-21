OPL Foundation's Between the Lines Event

For the 10th anniversary of the Between the Lines fundraiser, the Omaha Public Library Foundation will host a conversation between SNL alum/author Molly Shannon and author Susan Orlean about the importance of public libraries and the varied, vital roles they play in our communities. The event takes place at the Holland Performing Arts Center, Tuesday, September 26th. Both will also discuss their favorite library memories and their work as published authors – most likely with a dash of humor. Also, Angela Fernandez book talks Certain Dark Things by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.