This year’s Omaha Reads selection is Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer. Drawing on her life as an indigenous scientist and as a woman, Kimmerer shows how other living beings offer us gifts and lessons, even if we've forgotten how to hear their voices. Learn more about the Omaha Read's pick and the many OPL activities in store this year. Erin Duer closes things out with a book talk on This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub.