© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are presently broadcasting at lower power for urgent repairs, which could affect reception. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Off the Shelf

Scary Stories After Dark

By David Koesters
Published October 2, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT

Do you have a scary story to share? Join Omaha Public Library at the Benson Branch during October'sBenson First Friday on October 6th from 7-9pm for a spooky season-themed story slam. This is a fun storytelling event for adults where presenters from the public tell a 5-8 minute scary stories. Storytellers are encouraged to register prior to the event here. Judges will be chosen from the audience and prizes will be awarded to the creepiest tale. Wear a costume and get entered into a drawing for a spooky-themed prize! Also, Elly Roberts stops by to book talk A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraqib.

Rules for Storytellers:
Stories must be originally crafted
Stories should run between 5–8 minutes
Visual aides and artifacts encouraged
Follow the theme: scary & haunting tales

Off the Shelf
David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
See stories by David Koesters