Scary Stories After Dark
Do you have a scary story to share? Join Omaha Public Library at the Benson Branch during October'sBenson First Friday on October 6th from 7-9pm for a spooky season-themed story slam. This is a fun storytelling event for adults where presenters from the public tell a 5-8 minute scary stories. Storytellers are encouraged to register prior to the event here. Judges will be chosen from the audience and prizes will be awarded to the creepiest tale. Wear a costume and get entered into a drawing for a spooky-themed prize! Also, Elly Roberts stops by to book talk A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraqib.
Rules for Storytellers:
Stories must be originally crafted
Stories should run between 5–8 minutes
Visual aides and artifacts encouraged
Follow the theme: scary & haunting tales