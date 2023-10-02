Scary Stories After Dark

Do you have a scary story to share? Join Omaha Public Library at the Benson Branch during October'sBenson First Friday on October 6th from 7-9pm for a spooky season-themed story slam. This is a fun storytelling event for adults where presenters from the public tell a 5-8 minute scary stories. Storytellers are encouraged to register prior to the event here. Judges will be chosen from the audience and prizes will be awarded to the creepiest tale. Wear a costume and get entered into a drawing for a spooky-themed prize! Also, Elly Roberts stops by to book talk A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraqib.

Rules for Storytellers:

Stories must be originally crafted

Stories should run between 5–8 minutes

Visual aides and artifacts encouraged

Follow the theme: scary & haunting tales