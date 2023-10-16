Heartland Youth Ballet Visits Storytime

Kids take part in a Dr. Seuss story with Heartland Youth Ballet by dancing out the characters and animals. This is a fun and active way for children to connect with the story and bring it to life. Heartland Youth Ballet students will then share their version of the Dr. Seuss story. This storytime is geared for toddlers and preschoolers, but all ages are welcome to attend. Check the OPL events calendar to see when they'll be at your branch. Also, David Dick joins us to talk about the book Maeve Fly by C.J. Leede.

