© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Off the Shelf

Heartland Youth Ballet Visits Storytime

By David Koesters
Published October 16, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT

Kids take part in a Dr. Seuss story with Heartland Youth Ballet by dancing out the characters and animals. This is a fun and active way for children to connect with the story and bring it to life. Heartland Youth Ballet students will then share their version of the Dr. Seuss story. This storytime is geared for toddlers and preschoolers, but all ages are welcome to attend. Check the OPL events calendar to see when they'll be at your branch. Also, David Dick joins us to talk about the book Maeve Fly by C.J. Leede.

Off the Shelf
Stay Connected
David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
See stories by David Koesters