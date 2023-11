Join OPL for an author talk featuring Tosca Lee on Sunday, November 12th from 3-4pm at the new downtown library branch at 1401 Jones Street. Tosca Lee will discuss her new novel The Long March Home. It's about three best friends who are captured in the Philippines during WWII and their struggle to survive the Bataan Death March. Also, Angela Fernandez book talks Taste Makers by Mayukh Sen.