Teen Poetry Bash Contest

By David Koesters
Published November 20, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST

Registration for the 23rd Annual Teen Poetry Bash is open. For teens grades 8-12, poets competing prepare two original poems to perform as slam poetry or read aloud. Each entrant will perform one original poem. Top scoring entrants move on to the next round to perform their second poem and be eligible for the cash prizes. All contestants and attendees must pre-register on Eventbrite. Also, Tammy Hansen Snell talks about the book In Pursuit of Disobedient Women by Dionne Searcey.

Please see the official rulesfor complete details.

David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
