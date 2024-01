Learn about the Friends of the Omaha Public Library by attending their annual meeting Saturday, January 13th, from 1-3pm at the Millard Library Branch at 13214 Westwood Lane in Omaha. The meeting will feature guest speaker and Nebraska writer Gretchen M. Garrison, author of Detour Nebraska. See what the Friends do, meet other Friends, and become a member. Also, Anna Wilcoxon tells us about the book Loot by Tania James.