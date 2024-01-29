Juneteenth African American Arts & Academics Camp

Students ages 10-14 will develop leadership skills while learning African American history, with a focus on African American leaders from Nebraska. This five day camp will include nutritional refreshments each day as well as community based educational experiences. Camp runs Feb. 5-9, from 4:30pm – 5:30pm, at the Charles B. Washington Branch Library. Also, Angela Fernandez tell us about the book A House of My Own by Sandra Cisneros.

Camp sponsored and led by instructors from Juneteenth Nebraska, Nevada, and New Mexico as recognized members of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation.