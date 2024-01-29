© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Off the Shelf

Juneteenth African American Arts & Academics Camp

By David Koesters
Published January 29, 2024 at 8:50 AM CST

Students ages 10-14 will develop leadership skills while learning African American history, with a focus on African American leaders from Nebraska. This five day camp will include nutritional refreshments each day as well as community based educational experiences. Camp runs Feb. 5-9, from 4:30pm – 5:30pm, at the Charles B. Washington Branch Library. Also, Angela Fernandez tell us about the book A House of My Own by Sandra Cisneros.

Camp sponsored and led by instructors from Juneteenth Nebraska, Nevada, and New Mexico as recognized members of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation.

Off the Shelf
David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
See stories by David Koesters