Off the Shelf

Stories After Dark

By David Koesters
Published August 26, 2024 at 8:50 AM CDT

Join OPL for a fun, loose, mildly competitive storytelling event for adults! Presenters share a 5-8 minute original story with the crowd. You can tell your own story, or just come to listen and cheer on the storytellers. Judges will be chosen from the audience and prizes will be awarded to the best tale. Three events are taking place and each follows a different theme. Storytellers are encouraged to register prior to the event. Plus, Angela Fernandez joins us to tell us about King Leopold's Ghost by Adam Hochschild.

Off the Shelf
David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
