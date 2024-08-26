Stories After Dark

Join OPL for a fun, loose, mildly competitive storytelling event for adults! Presenters share a 5-8 minute original story with the crowd. You can tell your own story, or just come to listen and cheer on the storytellers. Judges will be chosen from the audience and prizes will be awarded to the best tale. Three events are taking place and each follows a different theme. Storytellers are encouraged to register prior to the event. Plus, Angela Fernandez joins us to tell us about King Leopold's Ghost by Adam Hochschild.