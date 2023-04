Spielbound boasts the largest playable board game library in the country, but this Omaha nonprofit offers so much more. If you are a lover of board games of any type, or just want to experience the fun and magic of board games in as accessible a way as possible, then Spielbound at 33rd and Harney was created for you.

A special thank you to Kaleb Michaud for showing me around and for creating this special place for board game lovers.