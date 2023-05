A brief look at the history of Sokol in Omaha and its gymnastics legacy that lives on in Nebraska. Founded in 1862 in what is now the Czech Republic, Sokol focused on athleticism and physical education with the principle of a strong mind in a sound body. Sokol's influence spread through Eastern Europe and parts of the United States wherever Czech immigrants settled.

Special thanks to Janet Raddish, Chuck Chmelka, and Phil Cahoy Jr. for sharing their Sokol experiences.