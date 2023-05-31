Learning about Nebraska Wildlife Rehab during their annual bat release. Nebraska Wildlife Rehab rehabilitates native Nebraska wildlife and migratory birds for return to the wild, preserves and restores native habitats, educates the public about the importance of wildlife and ecosystems, and supports others engaged in similar projects and activities. Over two-thousand people came out to watch bats being released back into the Omaha wild.

Special thanks to Laura Stastny, Carly Portinen, Erin Stuckey, Lauren Salick, Ayet Nguyen, Devon, Scott Hansen, and all the staff and volunteers who helped explain what Nebraska Wildlife Rehab does.

