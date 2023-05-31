© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Profiles

Nebraska Wildlife Rehab

By David Koesters
Published May 31, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT

Learning about Nebraska Wildlife Rehab during their annual bat release. Nebraska Wildlife Rehab rehabilitates native Nebraska wildlife and migratory birds for return to the wild, preserves and restores native habitats, educates the public about the importance of wildlife and ecosystems, and supports others engaged in similar projects and activities. Over two-thousand people came out to watch bats being released back into the Omaha wild.

Special thanks to Laura Stastny, Carly Portinen, Erin Stuckey, Lauren Salick, Ayet Nguyen, Devon, Scott Hansen, and all the staff and volunteers who helped explain what Nebraska Wildlife Rehab does.

KIOS Profiles
David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
See stories by David Koesters