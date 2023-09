Metro's Omaha Rapid Bus Transit (ORBT) is the city's rapid transportation service connecting east and west Omaha along 8.2 miles of Dodge Street between downtown and the transit center at Westroads Mall. Ride along with us on the ORBT as we see what it is about.

Thank you to Nicole Ebat and Annie Pigaga for speaking to me on behalf of Omaha Metro, and to Topher Booth for sharing his experience as a first time ORBT rider.