© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Profiles

Nebraska's Natural Resources Districts

By David Koesters
Published October 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT

Nebraska's Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) are tasked with protecting and enhancing Nebraska's natural resources for the good of its residents. The 23 NRDs are based on river basin boundaries across the state and address flood control, erosion, irrigation run-off, groundwater issues, and recreation. We learn about some of the work occurring in the Omaha metro's NRD, the Papio-Missouri River NRD.

Special thanks to Eric Williams, Natural Resources Planner for the Papio-Missouri River NRD, for showing me around and explaining how the NRD system works.

KIOS Profiles
David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
See stories by David Koesters