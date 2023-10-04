Nebraska's Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) are tasked with protecting and enhancing Nebraska's natural resources for the good of its residents. The 23 NRDs are based on river basin boundaries across the state and address flood control, erosion, irrigation run-off, groundwater issues, and recreation. We learn about some of the work occurring in the Omaha metro's NRD, the Papio-Missouri River NRD.

Special thanks to Eric Williams, Natural Resources Planner for the Papio-Missouri River NRD, for showing me around and explaining how the NRD system works.