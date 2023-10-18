Learn about the Nebraska Wander Freunde Trailblazers, a.k.a the Great Plains Walking Club, a.k.a the Nebraska Trailblazers. Their motto is: "Walk for Fun, Fitness and Friendship in the Omaha and Council Bluffs metro area." They are a local Omaha metro walking club that has been an outlet for people to get out and connect with culture, history, the environment, and others.

Special thanks to Trailblazer members for letting me crash their walk and sharing their stories with me.