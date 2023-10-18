© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Profiles

Nebraska Trailblazers

By David Koesters
Published October 18, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT

Learn about the Nebraska Wander Freunde Trailblazers, a.k.a the Great Plains Walking Club, a.k.a the Nebraska Trailblazers. Their motto is: "Walk for Fun, Fitness and Friendship in the Omaha and Council Bluffs metro area." They are a local Omaha metro walking club that has been an outlet for people to get out and connect with culture, history, the environment, and others.

Special thanks to Trailblazer members for letting me crash their walk and sharing their stories with me.

David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
