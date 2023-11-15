Ollie Webb Center, Inc. assists individuals with developmental disabilities and their families throughout their lives. They provide support with networking, activities, and a range of services accessible to all. We learn a bit about what Ollie Webb does as well as take in a performance by participants in The Art of Imagination program.

Special thanks to Executive Director Laurie Ackermann, those who shared their stories with me, and to everyone who participated in the evening's performance of Dozynki: A Celebration of Polish Tales.