KIOS Profiles

Ollie Webb Center, Inc.

By David Koesters
Published November 15, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST

Ollie Webb Center, Inc. assists individuals with developmental disabilities and their families throughout their lives. They provide support with networking, activities, and a range of services accessible to all. We learn a bit about what Ollie Webb does as well as take in a performance by participants in The Art of Imagination program.

Special thanks to Executive Director Laurie Ackermann, those who shared their stories with me, and to everyone who participated in the evening's performance of Dozynki: A Celebration of Polish Tales.

David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
See stories by David Koesters